Rajinikanth and Karthi pen their hearty wishes to Ilaiyaraaja ahead of musician’s performance in London

Veteran music composer Ilaiyaraaja is all set to perform his symphony in London, receiving praise from all sides. Superstar Rajinikanth and actor Karthi have penned heartfelt words of appreciation for the musician on their social media handles.

Sharing his kind words, the superstar wrote: "The hands that played the harmonium in Pannaiapuram are today creating a symphony in London. Sami, you’ve brought pride to India itself! Congratulations." (translated from Tamil)

On the other hand, Karthi also took to his official social media handle and wrote: "Dear Ilaiyaraaja sir, our hearts are always with you and your music, which is timeless and truly cosmic. Congratulations, sir, on the release of Symphony No. 1 – Valiant. The world can now relish your music, which has enthralled millions of us across generations. Our world is richer because of your music, sir, and I look forward to greeting you in person."

See the posts here:

Apart from Rajinikanth and Karthi, various members of the film fraternity have congratulated the maestro on his upcoming performance including the musician’s son Yuvan Shankar Raja.

See post here:

Coming to Ilaiyaraaja’s cinematic front, the musician was last seen composing tracks and scores for the films Viduthalai Part 2 and Dinasari. The former, directed by Vetrimaaran, was the second installment in a duology featuring Soori and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

Talking about Rajinikanth and Karthi’s work front, the Jailor actor was last seen in the film Vettaiyan. The TJ Gnanavel directorial featured the actor as an IPS officer who mistakenly encounters the wrong culprit. This leads him down a rabbit hole as he attempts to solve the case and adapt his methods along the way.

The actor is currently filming Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The upcoming action flick stars Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao in pivotal roles. The movie is also expected to feature Aamir Khan in a cameo appearance.

On the other hand, Karthi is set to appear in the movie Vaa Vaathiyaar. He also has Sardar 2 and Kaithi 2 lined up.