Arya 2 on OTT: Where to watch Allu Arjun and Sukumar's film online as it returns to theaters ahead of actor's birthday

Allu Arjun starrer Arya 2 was a massive success when it hit the big screens in 2009. Directed by Sukumar, the film also features Kajal Aggarwal in a key role. Ahead of the Pushpa actor’s birthday, the movie is set to return to theaters on April 5. If you’re excited to revisit this classic, here’s where you can watch it online.

Where to watch Arya 2

Allu Arjun's Arya 2 is currently streaming on Sun NXT and Amazon Prime Video. Viewers who wish to watch the film online can enjoy it on these platforms.

Official trailer and plot of Arya 2

The story of the film revolves around Arya and Ajay, two orphans who share a complicated bond. Arya, unpredictable and possessive, allows Ajay to be adopted. The latter then grows up to be a successful businessman, while Arya remains reckless.

After saving Ajay from an attack, he forces his way into his company. Both fall for Geetha, a new employee. While Ajay suppresses his feelings, Arya openly expresses his love, making Geetha uncomfortable. To get rid of Arya, Ajay frames him for an accident.

Geetha’s family arranges her marriage to settle a gang dispute. Arya rescues her and marries her, intending to reunite her with Ajay. When her father discovers the truth, he targets Ajay. Arya risks his life to protect him. As Geetha starts falling for him, Ajay plans an escape. In the final confrontation, Arya is injured while saving Ajay, forming the movie's main storyline.

Cast and crew of Arya 2

Arya 2 is directed by Sukumar, with a screenplay by T Prakash and Chandrasekhar T Ramesh. The story is also penned by Sukumar, while the dialogues are written by Vema Reddy. Produced by Aditya Babu and Prasad, the film features Allu Arjun, Navdeep, and Kajal Aggarwal in lead roles.

The cinematography is handled by B. Rajasekar, and the editing is done by Marthand K. Venkatesh. Meanwhile, the music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.