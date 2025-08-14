Coolie Twitter Review: Did Rajinikanth vs Nagarjuna impress fans? Read 13 tweets to know

It's a big day for ardent fans of Rajinikanth as Thalaiva returns to the big screens in grand style. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of the Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie ever since the film was announced. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the star-studded trailer offered a glimpse of a fantastic story filled with drama, action, and Rajinikanth's undeniable swag. Now that the movie has been released, Twitter is flooded with fans sharing their honest reviews about the film.

Coolie Twitter Review:

Audiences have taken to Twitter to share their fresh, first-hand reviews of Coolie. Many are praising Thalaiva's performance and are stunned by Nagarjuna's villainous avatar. However, some viewers are not impressed with the storyline of Lokesh Kanagaraj's film. While Coolie managed to create a huge buzz because of Rajinikanth vs Nagarjuna, it has received mixed reviews.

One user wrote on Twitter, "One time watch #coolie."

Another user commented, "Coolie. This will be historic. Thank you brother @Dir_Lokesh, @anirudhofficial, @sunpictures and the entire starcast. Thalaivaaaaa...no words to describe you, just no words. You are untouchable #CoolieFDFS #CoolieThePowerHouse #SuperstarRajinikanth."

Here are 13 tweets that you must read before you watch Coolie

However, it seems that Coolie has not fully lived up to the expectations of the audience but promises to be an entertainer in the first half.

To note, Coolie has clashed at the box office with Yash Raj Film's spy thriller War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. Both films hit theatres today (August 14), and it will take until after the weekend to see which film managed to win hearts of the audience.

As reported by Pinkvilla, Coolie's advance bookings for the Hindi version closed on a very good note, selling 36,000 tickets in top chains for day 1.

About Coolie

Coolie has been one of the most anticipated films of megastar Rajinikanth. The film has also been creating a buzz as the audience's beloved star Nagarjuna is playing the villain. Rajinikanth plays the character Deva, a former daily-wage worker with a dark past. The trailer reveals that Deva is on a mission to seek revenge for his friend's death.

Along with Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna, Coolie boasts many prominent stars like Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj and Aamir Khan.

