Coolie Final Hindi Advance Booking Report: Rajinikanth's film ends pre-sales on a very good note; Sells 36,000 tickets in top chains for day 1

Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and starring Rajinikanth and other exceptional Indian actors like Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Aamir Khan, Shruti Haasan, Upendra and others, is all set to hit theatres in just a few hours. The movie's advance bookings for the Hindi version, closed on a very good note, selling 36,000 tickets in top chains for day 1. The movie gears up for an opening of around Rs 5 crore net, making it the second biggest Kollywood opener in Hindi. This is despite releasing alongside a film as massive as War 2, and with an able film like Mahavatar Narsimha continuing to hold screens.

Coolie is gearing up to become the biggest opener of Kollywood, worldwide. The film's opening day worldwide is pegged at around Rs 150 crore. For an actor who has been around for 50 years, it is truly remarkable that he is able to still build that level of curiosity among the audience that he is catering to. To deliver the industry's biggest opener at the age of 74 is a testament of his enduring appeal. It also puts Lokesh Kanagaraj in the list of India's top 5 directors currently. His ability to churn blockbuster cinema eveery two years is remarkable and commendable.

Coolie Will Be The Most Preferred Indian Movie On 14th August, 2025 Worldwide Among Indian Movies

War 2 looked to be a stiff rival when the clash was confirmed to be happening. However, War 2's global opening now shall be just a little over half of Coolie. War 2 will need some really strong holds in the days to follow, to secure a better lifetime than Coolie.

Rajinikanth And Lokesh Kanagaraj Have Already Started Work On Their Film After Coolie

Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj are busy filmmakers. They have already started work on their upcoming films after Coolie - Jailer 2 and Kaithi 2 respectively. Their professionalism is worth highlighting, especially at a time when most filmmakers are taking years to just get a new project on floors.

Coolie In Theatres

Coolie plays in theatres in just a few hours from the time of this article. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

