Coolie Final Worldwide Advance: Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj film puts up GARGANTUAN pre-sales of Rs 183 crore for the weekend

Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and starring Rajinikanth, has ended its presales with insane collections of Rs 183 crore for the opening weekend worldwide. This is the second highest presales of all time for a Kollywood film, only behind Leo's Rs 190 crore weekend. Including Leo's weekday advances, the presales ended a little higher than Rs 200 crore.

Coolie Ends With Mind-Boggling Presales Of Rs 183 Crore For The Opening Weekend; Rs 110 Crore Presales Are For Day 1 Alone

The day 1 presales of Coolie alone are of Rs 110 crore, which is higher than Leo's Rs 105 crore. The day one advances of Coolie are slightly higher because of North American premieres. However, one must not ignore the fact that Coolie is releasing alongside a biggie like War 2 and if not for the clash, it could have had the highest advance bookings of all time for a Kollywood movie.

Coolie Is Locked To Have The Biggest Opening Day Ever For A Kollywood Movie

The biggest opening day for Kollywood is locked for Coolie. Rs 150 crore worldwide should be cleared with ease and it can stretch to Rs 160 crore too. This just goes to show Rajinikanth's gigantic global cult and Lokesh Kanagaraj's huge fanbase created with just 5 films.

Rs 250 Crore Combined Day 1 Is Expected For Coolie And War 2; The 2nd Biggest Single Day Ever For Indian Movies

The Indian diaspora across the globe is buzzing with excitement because of the Coolie and War clash. The second biggest opening day number of Indian cinema is expected as the cumulative collection of both movies on Thursday will be around Rs 240-250 crore. Pushpa 2 with Rs 257 crore shall most likely retain the top spot. A weekend number of Rs 700 crore plus shall happen if the content lands for both the Independence Day 2025 releases.

Rajinikanth Proves His Enduring Global Appeal; Lokesh Kanagaraj Becomes A Bigger Brand

Rajinikanth has completed 50 years in the movie industry and for audiences to still have excitement and curiosity for his films, proves his enduring appeal. The actor is not taking the love he gets for granted. He has already started work on his next, Jailer 2. As for Lokesh, he already has his lineup of movies ready. Kaithi 2 and a superhero film with Aamir Khan are confirmed and then of course there will be more films that take the Lokesh Cinematic Universe forward.

Coolie In Theatres

