Nagarjuna reveals Lokesh Kanagaraj took reference from Heath Ledger's Joker for Coolie: ‘Glad he didn't put on that smile…’

Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is all set to hit the screens very soon. The director is a great fan of DC movies, and he often takes inspiration from several Hollywood films to satisfy his childhood fanboy. In a candid conversation with Shruti Haasan, Nagarjuna, who is playing the villain in Rajinikanth's Coolie, revealed that Loki took reference from Christopher Nolan's Joker from The Dark Knight for his costumes.

While mentioning his costumes’ color combination ‘purple & cream’, Nagarjuna said, “I think Loki had Heath Ledger's Joker in his mind, and he wanted that madness. He probably saw the madness in the color as well.”

Nagarjuna added that he never wore such colors, so it was very refreshing. He said, “Loki told the dress designers. They got two or three options. He saw and said, ‘This is it. This is the one I want.’ I also had a jacket. Purple jacket. It was really good. I never wore those colors.”

Further, he went on to add, “It is a very strange dress. I mean, even for me, it's baggy pants.” To which Shruti agreed and added, “It's kind of a mix of Heath Ledger and old Joker, as we know from the character.” Nagarjuna quipped, “I'm glad he didn't put on that smile.”

Nagarjuna reveals recording narration, making notes for the first time, before signing a film

The Telugu star, who has always played the protagonist and moralistic characters, took several narrations before signing Coolie.

The actor revealed that he recorded the narration for the first time and took notes to decide whether to play a negative character. He said, "The story starts with Simon's character. For the first time, I've recorded the narration and made notes to decide on the character. I never did this earlier.”

Furthermore, Nagarjuna revealed that Rajinikanth was also stunned after looking at his shot. “After the shot was over, Rajini sir nodded and said ‘hmmm’ (with a sweet smile).”

For the unversed, Coolie hits the screens tomorrow (August 14). The movie stars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and Aamir Khan.

