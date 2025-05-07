DD Next Level release date, storyline, full star cast: All you need to know about Santhanam and Gautham Vasudev Menon's horror comedy movie

Devil's Double Next Level, also known as DD Next Level, is an upcoming Tamil horror comedy film. It serves as the sequel to DD Returns and marks the fourth installment in the popular Dhilluku Dhuddu franchise. Starring Santhanam in the lead role, the film has been generating significant buzz since the release of its trailer. If you're interested in catching up on this film, read on for all the details.

Advertisement

DD Next Level release date and cast

DD Next Level is all set to hit the big screens on May 16, 2025. The cast of Devil's Double Next Level features Santhanam in the lead role, joined by Gautham Vasudev Menon as Raghavan and Selvaraghavan in a key role. The ensemble also includes Geethika Tiwary, Yashika Aannand, Nizhalgal Ravi, Redin Kingsley, Kasthuri Shankar, Brahmaji, Rajendran, and others.

DD Next level trailer and storyline

The trailer of DD Next Level introduces Santhanam as a film reviewer invited to host a preview screening at a remote theater. Things quickly take a strange turn when he is mysteriously pulled into an alternate dimension. In this bizarre world, Selvaraghavan appears to seek revenge against Santhanam for his harsh film reviews. Accompanied by Rajendran, Santhanam begins exploring this unfamiliar place.

The trailer also features Gautham Vasudev Menon as an officer named Raghavan. The film humorously points out that it's not a Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu nod, despite the name. Santhanam pokes fun at Redin Kingsley with a Jailer reference and later breaks the fourth wall by mocking repetitive movie formulas.

Advertisement

The visuals also include the characters entering a haunted palace and Gautham Menon dancing by the beach to Uyirin Uyire from Suriya's Kaakha Kaakha. Overall, the trailer hints at a quirky, meta-horror comedy loaded with pop culture references and laughs.

DD Next Level runtime and certification

As of now, specific details regarding Devil's Double Next Level’s runtime and censor certification have not been officially released by the makers. Audiences eagerly awaiting the film will have to wait a bit longer for updates on how long the film will run and what certification it will receive from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: 5 surprising details in DD Next Level trailer: Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Uyirin Uyirae moment to Santhanam’s Jailer reference