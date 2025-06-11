Dear Uma OTT Release: When and where to watch Pruthvi Ambaar, Sumaya Reddy’s Telugu medical drama online

Dear Uma was released on April 18, 2025, and garnered attention for shedding light on the poignant issue of the medical mafia that exists predominantly in major cities. Moreover, the screenplay becomes more interesting as it captures a unique love story within the confines of a medical drama, leaving the audience with a surprise ending. The movie is now all set for its OTT release.

When and where to watch Dear Uma,

Telugu medical drama Dear Uma will begin streaming on Sun NXT from June 13 onwards. The streaming giant shared the official announcement about it by dropping a poster of the film on their X handle.

They wrote, “Love that outlives life itself… Dev & Uma’s soulful love begins June 13… Dear UMA streaming from June 13 on Sun NXT.”

Official trailer and plot of Dear Uma

The storyline of Dear Uma begins to narrate the story of Dev, a budding rock star who falls in love with a girl named Uma, a medical student. Both have had very different upbringings and have had different life experiences.

While Uma had been extremely studious and had landed in one of the best medical colleges with her hard work and effort. Dev, on the other hand, spiralled into alcoholism after a failed romance and being thrown out by his father, seeing him downgraded.

Things take a sudden downfall when Dev sustains a heart injury while saving a girl and is admitted to a hospital, where Uma gets trained as a doctor. This is where their love story begins.

However, as time passes, Dev realises he is connected to Uma not just as a person but that the two have something more psychic in common, which brings us to the unexpected climax of the film.

Cast and crew of Dear Uma

The main star cast of Dear Uma includes Pruthvi Ambaar, Sumaya Reddy, Kamal Kamaraju, Saptagiri, Ajay Ghosh, Rajeev Kanakala, Prudhvi Raj, and more.

It is directed by Sai Rajesh Mahadev based on a story by Sumaya Reddy. Radhan has composed the music for the film.

