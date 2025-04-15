Coolie: Rajinikanth’s co-star Upendra Rao CONFIRMS sharing screen with superstar, Nagarjuna, and Aamir Khan in Lokesh Kanagaraj movie

Superstar Rajinikanth is gearing up for the release of his movie Coolie , slated to hit the big screens on August 14, 2025. In a recent public appearance for his film 45, the movie’s co-star Upendra Rao confirmed that the superstar will be sharing the screen with him, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Aamir Khan .

The makers of Coolie had earlier confirmed that Nagarjuna and Upendra are part of the film but had kept Aamir Khan’s involvement under wraps. However, we at Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that the Bollywood actor would be appearing in the movie.

In an earlier report, we revealed that the actor, along with Rajinikanth, was seen in Jaipur shooting for Coolie. Upendra was also asked about more details regarding the film, but he stated that he could not reveal much. However, he did highlight that the experience of working with Rajinikanth was wonderful.

The film Coolie is touted to be an action entertainer, with Rajinikanth playing a character with negative shades. With Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao in pivotal roles, the film features an ensemble cast, including Shruti Haasan , Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, and many more in supporting roles.

Moreover, Aamir Khan will appear in a special cameo, although more details about his character are yet to be revealed. Additionally, Pooja Hegde has been announced to appear in a cameo role for a dance number.

Upendra was last seen in the movie UI, a sci-fi dystopian action film directed by himself. The film explores a psychological conflict between characters Sathya and Kalki, delving into the after-effects of misusing power, knowledge, and technology.

In UI, Upendra played three different roles. The film also stars Reeshma Nanaiah, Nidhi Subbaiah, Murali Sharma, Sadhu Kokila, and many more in key roles. Apart from Coolie, Upendra will be appearing in leading roles in films like 45, Buddhivantha 2, and more.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is currently filming Jailer 2, the sequel to 2023’s Jailer.

