Tamil actress Sunaina and YouTuber Khalid Al Ameri reportedly engaged; share intriguing PICS

Actress Sunaina who is known for many of her Tamil ventures in films and web series is set to tie the wedding knot with famous YouTuber, Khalid Al Ameri.

By Goutham S
Published on Jul 01, 2024  |  05:48 PM IST |  739
Is actress Sunaina getting married to Dubai-based YouTuber? Here’s what we know
Is actress Sunaina getting married to Dubai-based YouTuber? Here’s what we know (PC: Sunainaa/Khalid Al Ameri, Instagram)

Sunaina, the Tamil actress who is known for films like Kadhalil Vizhunthen, Samar, and many more is set to ring the wedding bells real soon. As per recent reports, it seems that the actress is marrying the popular YouTuber and social media celebrity Khalid Al Ameri.

Khalid is often known for his quirky videos on Instagram and YouTube who was also recently seen interviewing Megastar Mammooty. Moreover, if the report is true, this would mark the second marriage of the content creator who had recently divorced entrepreneur Salama Mohamed.

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Goutham S

Goutham S is a native of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. A writer for a few years now, particularly following Indian

...

Credits: Lets Cinema/nouraldin Alyousuf
Advertisement

Latest Articles