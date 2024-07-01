Tamil actress Sunaina and YouTuber Khalid Al Ameri reportedly engaged; share intriguing PICS

Sunaina, the Tamil actress who is known for films like Kadhalil Vizhunthen, Samar, and many more is set to ring the wedding bells real soon. As per recent reports, it seems that the actress is marrying the popular YouTuber and social media celebrity Khalid Al Ameri.

Khalid is often known for his quirky videos on Instagram and YouTube who was also recently seen interviewing Megastar Mammooty. Moreover, if the report is true, this would mark the second marriage of the content creator who had recently divorced entrepreneur Salama Mohamed.