Ghaati Trailer OUT: Anushka Shetty makes a grand return in a menacing tale of a woman, film to hit theaters on September 5

Anushka Shetty has finally geared up for the release of her much-awaited action venture Ghaati. Earlier, the film was expected to be released on July 11, 2025, but was then postponed for undisclosed reasons.

Ghaati to release on September 5, 2025

And now, the makers have released an official statement that the actioner will hit big screens on September 5, 2025, with a trailer. The 2-minute and 21-second-long trailer showcases a gritty look into the film’s world.

Advertisement

As Anushka takes on a menacing avatar, the trailer seems to promise plenty of fiery moments as she takes on the antagonists threatening her and her loved ones.

Watch Ghaati trailer here:

The upcoming action crime drama is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. The film is touted to feature the tale of a woman who is a victim of the system. Fed up with the rise of foes, she must turn to the world of crime, becoming a legend among her people.

With Shetty in the lead, the movie has an ensemble cast of actors like Vikram Prabhu, Ramya Krishnan, Jagapathi Babu, Ravindra Vijay, and more in key roles.

While the screenplay is penned by Chintakindi Srinivas Rao, the film’s musical tracks and scores are handled by Nagavelli Vidya Sagar. As Manojh Reddy Katasani cranked the camera, Chanakya Reddy Toorupu edited the flick.

Anushka Shetty to appear in Kaithi 2?

Anushka Shetty recently made the headlines after it was reported by Asianet that she will be appearing in the Karthi starrer Kaithi 2. The movie directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj will be the next installment in the LCU, with Suriya and Kamal Haasan also expected to make cameo appearances.

Advertisement

Moving ahead, Anushka Shetty is touted to make her debut in Malayalam cinema with the fantasy thriller, Kathanar: The Wild Sorcerer. The movie directed and edited by Rojin Thomas is expected to hit the big screens in 2025.

The flick is said to feature the story of Kadamattathu Kathanar, a legendary 9th-century Christian priest endowed with magical powers. With Jayasurya playing the lead role, the film will have an ensemble cast of actors like Prabhu Deva, Vineeth, Sandy Master, Nitish Bharadwaj, and more in key roles.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Allu Arjun walks hand-in-hand with wife Sneha Reddy in Mumbai amid Atlee's film shoot