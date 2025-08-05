Lokesh Kanagaraj to include Vikram and Leo characters in Kaithi 2? Spills how Karthi starrer was planned as a prequel

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj is currently gearing up for the release of his film Coolie, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role. As part of its promotions, the director spilled his initial ideas for Kaithi 2 and how it evolved after the inception of LCU.

Is Karthi’s Kaithi 2 set 10 years before the first installment?

Talking with Valai Pechu, Lokesh Kanagaraj said, “When I started Kaithi, I didn’t have any ideas about LCU and all…that came afterwards. If you see the climax of Kaithi, you see how we teased Dilli’s character origin.”

“We decided to have the open-ended climax with which we can explore the character before he was imprisoned for 10 years. Now, as it develops into a cinematic universe, we’ll be able to bring in characters from Leo and Vikram,” he added.

While the pre-production of the movie hasn’t started, Lokesh confirmed that approximately 30-35 pages of the story are completed.

Additionally, Lokesh Kanagaraj detailed how, as a creator, he can save time in world-building with a cinematic universe. The filmmaker revealed that with films like Kaithi, Vikram, and Leo being interconnected, he has the liberty of not over-explaining character introduction and instead move straight into the story.

Future of LCU

For those unaware, LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe) is the series of interconnected films created by filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj. The universe, which started with Karthi starrer Kaithi, was expanded into other worlds, including Kamal Haasan’s Vikram (2022) and Thalapathy Vijay’s film Leo (2023).

With all 3 films integrated into a single narrative, it is set to be expanded further with movies like Benz and Kaithi 2. Moreover, Lokesh also plans to create ventures like Vikram 2, Leo 2, and a standalone spin-off based on Suriya’s character Rolex within the universe.

About Coolie

Coolie, is an upcoming Tamil-language action thriller starring Rajinikanth in the lead role. The film is slated for release on August 14, 2025, with stars including Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra Rao, and Aamir Khan (in a cameo role) in key roles.

The movie is said to be a standalone venture unrelated to the director’s LCU, with performers like Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and more playing pivotal characters.

