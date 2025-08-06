VIDEO: Allu Arjun walks hand-in-hand with wife Sneha Reddy in Mumbai amid Atlee's film shoot

South star Allu Arjun is one of the most popular actors in Indian cinema. After basking in the success of his all-time blockbuster 2024 film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, the actor is focusing on his next big project with filmmaker Atlee. Allu Arjun is currently in Mumbai to shoot for an upcoming film with the director, which is tentatively titled AA22xA6. Amid the Mumbai schedule, he is also spending time with his wife, Sneha Reddy.

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy spotted in Mumbai amid Atlee's film shoot schedule

The Pushpa 2 actor was recently snapped by the paparazzi in the city. He was accompanying his wife, Sneha Reddy. In a video posted on Instagram, Allu Arjun and Sneha were spotted exiting a building together. They were walking hand-in-hand before entering the car. The two were surrounded by heavy security as fans got all excited to get a glimpse of the couple.

Allu Arjun also waved at the crowd while flashing a smile. Sneha had her hand wrapped around his arm.

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy kept their look casual in the city

The couple kept their look casual for the day. While the Telugu actor opted for a green tee and white trousers, Sneha wore a flowy, strappy, peach-colored dress. She paired it with minimal jewelry and tied her hair in a bun.

Allu Arjun tied the knot with Sneha Reddy on March 6, 2011, in Hyderabad. Sneha is a successful entrepreneur. They have two kids, a daughter and a son named Arha and Ayaan, respectively.

With a net worth of Rs 350 crore, Allu Arjun is currently the highest-paid actor in India. The Pushpa 2 star, who charged Rs 300 crore for his last release, has surpassed Shah Rukh Khan and Rajinikanth.

A brief about AA22xA6

AA22xA6 is touted to be a grand sci-fi action-fantasy adventure. The 43-year-old actor will reportedly play multiple roles in Atlee's highly anticipated project. It includes triple roles and an animated version of himself.

Deepika Padukone will be playing one of the lead roles in the film. Actresses like Janhvi Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur are also linked to the star cast.

