Jana Nayagan: Thalapathy Vijay starrer set to have cameos by directors Atlee, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Nelson? REPORT

Thalapathy Vijay starring Jana Nayagan is all set to hit the big screens and will likely mark the superstar’s final cinematic venture. Now, it seems that the actor’s alleged last movie is featuring cameo roles by Atlee, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Nelson Dilipkumar.

According to a report by Valai Pechu, a song from the movie will likely feature the directors in special appearances. Moreover, the song’s concept symbolizes the actor’s transition from cinema to politics, embodying a proper send-off before the actor enters politics full-time. As of now, the same is just speculation and will only be known in due time.

Talking about the movie, Jana Nayagan is touted to be an action drama with political elements embedded in its narrative. Apart from Vijay, the film features Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Priyamani, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and many more in prominent roles.

Thalapathy Vijay had recently made quite the buzz online after the actor became the center of a controversy. According to reports, the Tamil Nadu Sunnat Jamaat’s state treasurer Syed Ghous has filed a complaint against the actor for allegedly insulting the community and its sentiments.

The legal complaint was levied against the actor after he had organized an Iftar event in Chennai. Apparently, the event had several individuals who were under the influence of alcohol. The complainant argued that such a practice amounts to an insult to the sanctity of Iftar and alleged that the attendees faced problems due to improper management.

While the complaint has been registered against the actor-politician in the Chennai Commissioner’s office, the superstar has yet to respond.

Coming to Thalapathy Vijay’s work front, the actor was last seen in The Greatest Of All Time aka The GOAT. The movie directed by Venkat Prabhu was a spy action drama in which Vijay played multiple roles, including those of a father and son. It is currently available to stream on Netflix.