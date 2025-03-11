Thalapathy Vijay faces legal heat from Muslim community for Iftar event ahead of Eid 2025: ‘No connection to Islamic practices’

Thalapathy Vijay was recently spotted hosting an Iftar event ahead of Eid 2025 and now, in a shocking development, the same has landed him in controversy. According to a report by News18, the Muslim community was ‘offended’ by the conducted event.

As per the ongoing reports, Tamil Nadu Sunnat Jamaat’s state treasurer Syed Ghous has filed a complaint against the actor for allegedly insulting the community and its sentiments. The complaint registered at the Chennai Police Commissioner’s office demands legal action against the actor-politician.

According to the complainant, the Iftar event was offensive to the community, because of the individuals, who were present under the influence of alcohol. He said, “Several people who have no connection to fasting and Islamic practices, including drunkards and rowdies, were present at the event.”

The complainant argued that such a practice amounts to an insult to the sanctity of Iftar. Syed Ghous also held Thalapathy Vijay accountable for the chaos faced by attendees over failing to make proper arrangements. He has also questioned the actor’s intention of organizing such events, suggesting they were just ‘politically motivated’.

Work-wise, Thalapathy Vijay was last seen on the big screens in 2024 with the release of his movie The Greatest Of All Time aka The GOAT. The film, directed by Venkat Prabhu, is a spy action drama featuring the actor in a dual role.

The film tells the tale of a spy agent who loses his son, drifting him apart from his family. However, unexpectedly, his son returns but with a sinister plan in his mind.

Furthermore, Thalapathy Vijay is currently filming for Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth. The movie is touted to be an action drama with elements of politics and features Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde in the leading roles.

Aside from the leading actors, the movie also has Mamitha Baiju, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Narain, and many more in key roles. The film is musically crafted by Anirudh Ravichander and is rumored to be released in Pongal 2026.