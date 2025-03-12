Watch: Allu Arjun gets rid of Pushpa 2 look; sports new trimmed hairdo at airport amid buzz of his next film with Atlee

After the massive success of Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun is now said to be gearing up for his much-awaited venture with Atlee. Amidst the buzz of his project, he was recently spotted at the Hyderabad airport, flaunting a completely new look and hairdo.

In the video, Allu Arjun, clad in a black sweatshirt and sweatpants, was seen entering the airport premises guarded with tight security. The actor’s new style grabbed attention as he finally let go of his long hair look from Pushpa 2 and even trimmed his beard, which he had previously grown for the Sukumar directorial.

Check out the video here:

Well, it seems Allu Arjun is all set to prepare for his forthcoming projects soon, where he will be pulling off a new role and a different look altogether.

In the meantime, the buzz surrounding his much-hyped collaboration with filmmaker Atlee has been doing the rounds amongst fans on social media. Reports claimed that the project would be a multi-starrer, and actor Sivakarthikeyan would likely be a part of it.

However, Aakashvaani reported that Allu Arjun’s team confirmed that the actor would not sign up for any multi-starrer project. Thus, the movie in consideration will only have the Pushpa 2 star as the lead.

Apart from this, the actor also has another project lined up, a film directed by Trivikram Srinivas.

Marking their fourth collaboration together, this other film is rumored to be of the mythological genre and the actor will supposedly play the role of Lord Karthikeya.