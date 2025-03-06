Jana Nayagan: Thalapathy Vijay likely to wind up shooting for his last film by THIS time before political entry; REPORTS

Thalapathy Vijay has been finishing off schedules for his last film Jana Nayagan, directed by H. Vinoth. The actor has confirmed that this will be his final project in the film industry before actively entering politics. Now, as per a latest report, Vijay is expected to wrap up work on the upcoming movie soon.

According to a report by 123Telugu, Thalapathy Vijay is expected to complete his part of the work for Jana Nayagan sometime between the end of March and the first week of April 2025. Right after that, he will fully transition into his political career and begin actively campaigning across Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, the teaser of the movie is expected to be unveiled on the occasion of Vijay’s birthday, June 22, 2025.

However, an official confirmation regarding this matter is yet to be received from either the makers or the actor himself.

Coming to the Tamil political action thriller, Jana Nayagan also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Narain, Mamitha Baiju, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and others in key roles.

The film is both written and directed by H. Vinoth and features an upbeat musical score by Anirudh Ravichander. It marks Thalapathy Vijay’s 69th project.

Ever since the actor announced his decision to step away from cinema, there have been frequent rumors questioning whether Jana Nayagan will truly be his last film or if there is a chance that Vijay might return to the big screen once more.

However, during a recent meeting of his political party, TVK, Thalapathy reaffirmed that his transition from cinema to politics is final and confirmed that Jana Nayagan will indeed be his last contribution to the film industry.

Vijay added that after the film, he will fully dedicate himself to the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu as a politician.