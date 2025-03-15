Good Bad Ugly: Adhik Ravichandran’s fanboy moment directing Ajith Kumar, who performs age-defying stunts in THIS BTS clip

Ajith Kumar continues to redefine age and charisma every time his films hit theaters. The 53-year-old Tamil superstar will next be seen in the upcoming action flick Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran. Ahead of its theatrical release, the director shared a behind-the-scenes clip showcasing the making of the film’s teaser.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Adhik Ravichandran dropped the BTS video, and from the very first second, Ajith Kumar commanded attention as he effortlessly nailed intense action sequences and challenging scenes.

Check out the BTS video here:

Moreover, Adhik, a self-proclaimed fan of Ajith Kumar, took great pleasure in filming the actor’s dialogues, punchlines, and stunts, as Ajith portrayed a larger-than-life massy character.

Sharing the BTS video, the filmmaker expressed his emotions about working with Ajith Kumar, writing, “Each day working with #Ajith Sir was unforgettable. Have made memories for life, here is the BTS of #GoodBadUglyTeaser.”

Recently, an alleged plot leak of Good Bad Ugly went viral on social media. The synopsis read: “A fearless don tries to change his ruthless ways and violent life to live peacefully with his family in society. However, his dark past and brutal actions continue to follow him. He faces them head-on and overcomes them. This is a tale of vengeance, loyalty, and the cost of power."

Advertisement

While this synopsis remains unconfirmed ahead of the theatrical release of the Ajith Kumar starrer, it has already piqued audience interest. Fans are eagerly awaiting the film’s big screen debut to see what it has in store.

Meanwhile, the first single from the movie, composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar, is set to release on March 18. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on April 10, 2025.