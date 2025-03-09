Kingston OTT release: Here's where you can watch GV Prakash Kumar starrer fantasy horror film after its theatrical run

GV Prakash Kumar starrer Kingston hit the big screens on March 7, 2025. Directed by Kamal Prakash, the fantasy horror film opened to mixed reviews at the box office despite the makers' efforts to present a unique storyline. However, reports suggest that the movie has secured an OTT deal with a major streaming platform. Here’s where you can watch it after its theatrical run.

Where to watch Kingston

According to a Filmibeat report, Kingston will start streaming on ZEE5 after finishing its theatrical run. More details about its OTT premiere are yet to be announced.

Official trailer and plot of Kingston

The story of Kingston follows a fishing village trapped under a curse that stops them from fishing, threatening their survival. A powerful don controls Thoothukudi, while a village head hides his true motives.

A former military officer and a young boy seeking to redeem his father become part of the conflict. The plot also introduces a cursed treasure and a bloodline immune to supernatural forces. At the center is a hero who cares only about money. As these characters cross paths, the villagers fight to break the curse and restore their livelihood.

Cast and crew of Kingston

Kingston is directed by Kamal Prakash, who also co-wrote the film along with Dhivek Sekar, who handled the dialogues. The film is produced by GV Prakash Kumar, Bhavani Sre, and Umesh KR Bansal. Gokul Benoy handled the cinematography, while San Lokesh took charge of editing. On the other hand, the music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

The film stars GV Prakash Kumar in the lead role as Kingston 'King,' alongside Divyabharathi as Divya. The supporting cast includes Chetan as Solomon, Nithin Sathya, Azhagam Perumal, Elango Kumaravel, Sabumon Abdusamad, Sha Ra, Antony, Arunachaleswaran, Rajesh Balachandiran, and Ram Nishanth.

Have you watched Kingston in theaters? If yes, do not forget to share your review with us in the comments below.