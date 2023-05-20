Happy Birthday Jr NTR: A closer view at RRR actor's fun and humorous side which proves he's full of life

Jr NTR is regarded as one of the finest, biggest, and most bankable actors in Indian cinema. He started his career in acting as a child artist at the age of 8 and made his debut as a lead actor with SS Rajamouli's directorial Simhardi. From then to RRR, his journey has been exceptional. Carrying the legacy of his grandfather NT Rama Rao, he managed to pave the mettle for himself as a true actor.

On-screen, we have seen him in various avatars, be it performing action, romance, or comedy. But did you ever wonder how he is off-screen? I'm sure you did if you are a fan of his. Everybody does, about their favorite stars. Well, on the occasion of Jr NTR's birthday, we are going to look at his other side, which includes his humorous personality, comic timing, and extrovert nature; all that proves he's full of life.

A closer view into Jr NTR's fun and humourous side

South cinema functions very differently compared to Bollywood as it used to not have media interactions and promotions. However, things have changed, the promotional business plays such a major task to create buzz among audiences. For RRR, there wasn't a city, country, place, or show, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and the team didn't promote. And that's when fans got a closer view into the actor's life and his other side that's all things fun.

Humor at his best

During one of the candid chats during RRR promotions, Rajamouli shared his plan to Jr NTR and Ram Charan of how he wants to give a grand entry to both of them on the stage of the pre-release event. However, the Yamadonga actor, who already had enough of everything during the shoot gives an epic reply in Telugu, which will surely burst your laughter.

Sarcasm is his forte

It is well known that Ram Charan and Jr NTR's bromance and bond is the best. NTR once fought with Charan over clothes. When the Maghadheera actor kept insisting that it were his clothes, NTR said, "ok, you only wear everything, you only do all promotions. I will sleep happily." NTR is a child at heart and such moments prove too.

Comic timing

In RRR, Jr NTR is paired up with Olivia Morris. They share screen space for a brief point of time but their love story gets no conclusion. When asked about his love angle in RRR, Jr NTR gave a funny reply saying, "Even I don't know. If I have a love interest and angle in the movie and it's all SS Rajamouli's doing." He calls Olivia Morris a “Merupu Theega”.

Imitates SS Rajamouli

Did you know Jr NTR is not just a great actor, and dancer but also a mimicry artist? During the promotions, he also showed his mimicry by imitating SS Rajamouli. The actor explains how the director tortures them throughout the day and even if they complain he doesn't listen. He shared that the director's wife is their saviour. They rant about Rajamouli to her and she pacifies them. Such a light-hearted moment. It will surely make you laugh.

Advertisement

A fun and beautiful friendship

SS Rajamouli once shared a funny tale about how Jr NTR is mischievous on sets and often pinches and pranks on sets. Later, on the stage, he also bickered with Ram Charan about who used to irritate each other more on stage.

Coming from film backgrounds, both Ram Charan and Jr NTR were said to have a rivalry because of their families. But things have changed post-RRR. In many interviews, Jr NTR admitted to they have been rivals for over 30 years, but things have changed now and they are “best friends.” During the promotion of RRR, they were often seen appreciating each other. Ram also thanked God for giving him a brother like Jr NTR.

Brightens up room

For the promotions of RRR, Jr NTR visited the United States and got a grand welcome from his fans. The actor interacted with them, clicked selfies, and signed a few autographs. His humor, friendly nature, and energy were loved by them. A fan asked Jr NTR for an autograph and as he did, he walked away. But NTR being the awesome person he is, said you don't want a pic? The actor is truly a gem of a person and is also one of the reasons why he is loved.



Birthday special treat to fans

Watching this side of Jr NTR was quite surprising and new to fans as well. On-screen, he plays meaty, rugged, and fully action-packed roles. Yet again, he is back with such a visually treating and mass-appealing action entertainer with his film, NTR30, which is titled Devara.

Advertisement

As a birthday treat to fans, the first look of Jr NTR from his upcoming film Devara with director Koratala Siva was released. He looks menacing, fierce, and raw, clad in a lungi with a blood-soaked axe. His looks have fire written all over it. We can't watch Jr NTR yet again entertaining and making us laugh with his on and off-screen persona.

ALSO READ: NTR30 titled Devara: Jr NTR is set to seek revenge as he wields a blood-covered axe