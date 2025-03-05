POLL: The Paradise vs HIT 3; which movie of Nani are you most excited to watch? VOTE
Nani has an exciting year ahead with two highly anticipated films, The Paradise and HIT: The Third Case. While The Paradise promises a unique cinematic experience, HIT 3 brings him into the intense thriller franchise. As fans are thrilled about both films, let’s take a closer look at them before making a choice.
On Nani’s birthday, the makers of HIT 3 unveiled a gripping teaser titled Sarkaar’s Laathi and it introduces Arjun Sarkaar’s fierce and action-packed world.
The plot revolves around a series of murders following a similar pattern. Despite multiple attempts, the police struggle to crack the case. With no other option, they seek help from Arjun Sarkaar, a feared officer. But will the criminals escape his wrath?
Nani plays Arjun Sarkaar IPS, SP of HIT, Jammu and Kashmir in the film. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the movie will be released on May 1 and also features Srinidhi Shetty, Adil Pala, Rao Ramesh, Surya Srinivas, and Brahmaji in prominent roles.
Up next, Nani introduced the first glimpse of The Paradise, revealing his fierce transformation. The film is set to hit theaters on March 26, 2026. It explores an unusual theme — while doves and parrots are often remembered in history, the story of crows remains untold.
The movie will highlight Nani’s intense look, featuring a rugged build and a distinctive two-braided hairstyle. The film represents a haven for lost souls, much like crows. Notably, The Paradise is the first Indian film to be released in Spanish and English, along with multiple regional languages.
