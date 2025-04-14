'You can't survive here': Nani's REPLY to this dialogue in HIT 3 trailer has taken social media by storm

The trailer of Nani starrer HIT: The Third Case (HIT 3) was finally unveiled today, April 14. It has been receiving positive responses from viewers, who have taken to social media to praise Nani for showcasing an intense avatar on screen. If you want to know what they have to say, then continue reading.

Advertisement

The trailer of HIT 3 left viewers stunned, calling it a “storm of emotions, action, and pure adrenaline.” Audiences believe Nani has delivered a “career-defining performance” as Arjun Sarkaar — his most intense and violent role yet. Many also pointed out how every aspect, from his body language to simmering rage, reflects the determination of a man on a mission.

Director Sailesh Kolanu is being widely appreciated for pushing the boundaries of crime thrillers. Viewers feel this is his most emotionally layered and gripping work so far.

"#Hit3 Trailer Review, Good. Nani as usual looks terrific and this time, more intense. Most of the footage are from specific sequence of movie. Nothing much has been told about the story. BGM is good. Hope the violence shown is justified in the story," wrote a netizen on X.

Many others felt that the franchise had taken a new direction with the third installment. While a few mentioned that the background score could have been a bit more impactful, the trailer has been praised for its sleek visuals—especially Sanu Varghese’s cinematography and the sharp, purposeful editing.

Advertisement

Moreover, Nani’s response to the dialogue "You can't survive here" in the HIT 3 trailer has struck a chord with fans. His fierce delivery and screen presence have set social media buzzing with excitement.

Take a look at more reactions below:

HIT 3 is directed and written by Sailesh Kolanu. The film is produced by Prashanti Tipirneni and Nani, who also plays the lead role. It stars Nani alongside Srinidhi Shetty. The cinematography is handled by Sanu John Varghese, while the editing is done by Karthika Srinivas. The music for the film is composed by Mickey J. Meyer.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Nani and Srinidhi Shetty starrer HIT: The Third Case. The movie is going to hit the big screens on May 1, 2025.

ALSO READ: HIT 3 Trailer Out: Nani turns into unforgiving Arjun Sarkaar who’s ready to battle all hurdles in avenging cop drama