Is Nani’s HIT 3 a box office hit or flop?

HIT: The Third Case, starring Nani in the lead role, hit the big screens on May 1, 2025. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the film made its theatrical debut a week ago and has since shown a strong performance at the box office.

The action thriller had a substantial opening, earning Rs 21.5 crore on its first day. With solid footfall in the subsequent days, HIT 3 collected Rs 12 crore on Day 2 and Rs 11.5 crore on Day 3.

Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film continued its theatrical run through the first week, which is a testament to Nani’s status as a bankable star. According to Pinkvilla, the film earned Rs 3.25 crore on Day 7. This brings the film’s total first-week earnings to approximately Rs 67.5 crore.

Given that it released during the summer holiday season, the second week is also expected to perform well.

As per reports by India Times and OTTPlay, HIT 3 was made on a budget ranging between Rs 60–65 crore and was sold to an OTT platform for Rs 54 crore. If these speculative figures are accurate, the film can be considered a hit, adding another golden feather to the Natural Star Nani’s filmography.

Talking about the film, HIT: The Third Case is an action thriller and the third installment in the HIT Universe. It follows the story of Arjun Sarkaar, a violent police officer on a mission to infiltrate a cult-based organization known as CTK.

Nani leads an ensemble cast that includes Srinidhi Shetty, Surya Srinivas, Adil Pala, Rao Ramesh, Samuthirakani, and many others in key roles. The film also features cameo appearances by Adivi Sesh and Karthi.

