Jack OTT Release: Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s spy flick gets lukewarm reviews amid potential of sequel; know where to watch after theatrical run

Siddhu Jonnalagadda starrer spy actioner Jack hit the big screens on April 10, clashing with several other mega projects at the box office. However, the film received lukewarm responses from the audience, who have filled social media with their first-hand reviews. Here’s where the movie will stream on OTT after completing its theatrical run.

Advertisement

Where to watch Jack

Makers of Jack had already finalized their official OTT streaming partner way ahead of the film making its way to the big screens. Well, the Telugu spy actioner will be streaming on Netflix after completing its theatrical run. It will be available in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

The streaming giant had formally announced the same via their X account way back on January 14, 2025. Sharing a poster of the movie, they wrote, “No plan, no limits, only guts. Jack, coming to Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada & Hindi, after its theatrical release!”

Check out the post here:

Official trailer and plot of Jack

The comedy caper turned spy actioner Jack revolves around the life of a young man by the same name, who is skilled yet doesn’t wish to work in a full-time ordinary job. He tests his abilities in various sports but after being ignored by his coach, Jack decides to set out on his own path.

Advertisement

Quite unlikely, he ends up giving an interview for the RAW and awaits its results in the meantime.

On the other hand, news about terrorists planting bombs in different cities surfaces, and the team at RAW is dispatched immediately to save the country. However, Jack decides to take his own course in the matter and nab the terrorists.

Cast and crew of Jack

The main cast of Jack includes Siddhu Jonnalagadda in the lead role. Other actors are Prakash Raj, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, Naresh, Brahmaji and Ravi Prakash.

The movie is written and directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar and is produced by B.V.S.N. Prasad under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra. Achu Rajamani, Sam CS and Suresh Bobbilli have composed the music of the film.





ALSO READ: Good Bad Ugly: Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan's film falls prey to piracy; full movie gets leaked online