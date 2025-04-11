Good Bad Ugly: Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan's film falls prey to piracy; full movie gets leaked online

Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan's Good Bad Ugly opened to positive reviews following its theatrical release on April 10. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the film created a buzz among fans, especially during the first day, first show. However, just a few hours after its release, the movie was leaked online and made available on several piracy websites.

As per reports, Good Bad Ugly began streaming on illegal platforms despite strict anti-piracy measures taken by the makers. It remains to be seen whether this leak will impact the film’s box office performance.

For those unaware, this is not the first time a newly released film has been leaked online within hours of its premiere. Earlier, movies like Vidaamuyarchi, Pushpa 2, Robinhood, Mad Square, Dragon, Thandel, Laila, Game Changer, L2: Empuraan, and several others faced similar issues. Despite strict action taken against the perpetrators, such incidents have been increasing rapidly in recent years.

Almost all major South Indian films fall prey to piracy and are often streamed illegally on local TV channels. Piracy continues to be a major concern, with almost every film ending up leaked online. Many believe filmmakers now choose to remain silent about it. This may be due to what happened with the team of Thandel when their movie was leaked.

At the time, the makers held a press conference to speak about the leak. But the move backfired. The attention brought to the pirated version ended up affecting box office collections. Later, the team admitted they regretted addressing the issue publicly and felt it would have been better to stay quiet.

In Good Bad Ugly, Ajith Kumar plays AK, a former crime boss who sets out to clear his son Vihaan’s name after he's falsely accused of murder and narcotic use. As he uncovers the truth, he confronts twin antagonists Johnny and Jammy. The film also stars Trisha Krishnan, Priya Prakash Varrier, Arjun Das, Karthikeya Dev, and Sunil in key roles.

