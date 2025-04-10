Jack Twitter Review: Is Siddhu Jonnalagadda's Telugu film HIT or MISS? Read these 9 tweets to find out

Siddhu Jonnalagadda starrer Telugu film, Jack, was released in theaters today, April 10. Directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar, the movie has been generating significantly less buzz due to the release of Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly on the same day. However, Siddhu’s fans are still flocking to cinemas to catch the first day, first show. If you’re also planning to watch it, make sure to check out these Twitter reviews shared by netizens.

To start with, viewers expressed disappointment with Jack as it failed to deliver on both the espionage and humor fronts. They felt that director Bhaskar tried to incorporate all the usual commercial elements, but the film fell flat due to a cluttered screenplay and weak writing.

While Siddhu was praised for his effort to hold the film together, audiences noted that even his performance couldn’t salvage the movie when the dialogues and scenes lacked depth and impact. The spy plot and the terrorist villain arc were described as dull and frustrating, with some even calling them irritating.

The comedy, which was expected to be a strong point, largely missed the mark, with only a few scenes in each half managing to evoke laughs. Viewers were also unimpressed with the music and criticized the poor production values, pointing out the visible green screen work in several scenes. Overall, they found the film difficult to sit through.

"#Jack is a spy action comedy that disappoints big time as both the spy portions and comedy fail to deliver for the most part," a review read.

Take a look at more reviews below:

Jack is directed and written by Bommarillu Bhaskar, with production by B. V. S. N. Prasad. The film stars Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya in the lead roles, alongside veteran actor Prakash Raj. The cinematography is handled by Vijay K. Chakravarthy, while editing is done by Navin Nooli. On the other hand, the music for the film is composed by Achu Rajamani, Sam C. S., and Suresh Bobbili.

