NTRNeel: Jr NTR to wind up Hrithik Roshan’s War 2; likely to join sets of Prasanth Neel directorial from THIS month
All eyes are on Jr NTR’s anticipated actioner directed by Prasanth Neel. The actor is currently busy shooting for War 2 co-starring Hrithik Roshan.
Jr NTR has one of the most enviable lineups of films ahead, including War 2 and his upcoming project with Prashanth Neel. The latter, allegedly titled Dragon, has already gone on floors, though the actor is yet to join the sets.
However, a recent report claims that the Devara star is on schedule to begin shooting for the project. Jr NTR has reportedly locked in the calendar space for mid-April 2025 to commence work on Prashanth Neel’s film.
Nonetheless, an official confirmation is still awaited, making this report unverified for now.
Currently, the RRR star has his hands full filming War 2, which marks his Bollywood debut alongside Hrithik Roshan in the lead role.
From his recent public appearances, Jr NTR has visibly grabbed attention for his chiseled physique and crew-cut hairstyle, igniting excitement among fans for the massive entertainer set to unfold on screen.
Meanwhile, there have also been reports that the actor has shot a peppy dance number with the Bollywood star for War 2, further fueling anticipation among fans for a grand spectacle.
Speaking of his other projects, Jr NTR has also been in the news for his collaboration with Jailer director Nelson Dilipkumar on an upcoming movie. The project is reportedly finalized, with an official announcement expected soon.
However, no further updates on this much-anticipated actor-director collaboration have surfaced yet.
For those unaware, Jr NTR’s last on-screen appearance was in Devara, directed by Koratala Siva. The film performed exceptionally well at the box office across all states and garnered a strong viewership upon its OTT release.
Sringaram-Dance of Love OTT Release: When and where to watch Aditi Rao Hydari’s Tamil period drama