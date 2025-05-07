Jr NTR, Lakshmi Pranathi’s fun hangout with Prashanth Neel and wife Likitha Reddy amid NTRNeel shoot goes viral; see PIC

Jr NTR has several promising projects in the pipeline, including NTRNeel, directed by Prashanth Neel. The actor is currently shooting for the film after undergoing a massive physical transformation. Despite his busy schedule, he was recently seen enjoying a lighthearted moment with his wife, Lakshmi Pranathi, the director, and his spouse, Likitha Reddy.

In the viral photos, Jr NTR can be seen laughing with his hands on his knees, while his wife, Pranathi, holds him close. Prashanth Neel and Likitha Reddy also appear amused, joining in the laughter. The four of them seem to have taken a small break from the NTRNeel shoot to relax and spend quality time together. The picture looked cheerful, with all four posing for the camera with bright smiles.

Meanwhile, the much-awaited film NTRNeel is set for a global release on June 25, 2026. The makers shared the update with a message on their X handle. "A Massacre by the dynamic duo delivers a notice for a havoc-filled experience. 25 June 2026, you’ll hear the loudest chants! #NTRNeel," read the announcement.

In addition, the team confirmed a special glimpse will drop on Jr NTR’s birthday, which is May 20, 2025.

Back in April 2025, Jr NTR joined the film’s shoot. A behind-the-scenes photo of him with Prashanth Neel, clicked near a beach, was shared online. The two looked relaxed and focused as they discussed the project.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR’s new lean physique has sparked curiosity. Early rumors claimed he used Ozempic, but his team denied the same. They confirmed he is following a new diet and workout plan.

Reportedly titled Dragon, NTRNeel is expected to be a large-scale action film. It marks the first collaboration between the RRR actor and the Salaar director. More details about the story and cast are still under wraps.

