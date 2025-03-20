L2: Empuraan trailer OUT: Mohanlal's Stephen Nedumpally to take charge once again in high-stakes battle with Prithviraj Sukumaran

The day we all have been waiting for is finally here! The makers of the highly anticipated film L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, dropped the trailer for the film, and it was worth the wait. A visual spectacle, the trailer features Mohanlal reprising his role as Khureshi Ab'raam/Stephen Nedumpally.

In the trailer, the seasoned Malayalam actor delivers a powerful portrayal, bringing to life a character whose presence exudes authority and intrigue. Flashbacks offer glimpses into Khureshi’s past, hinting at long-buried secrets that still influence his present. At the same time, an intense political battle unfolds, fueled by shifting loyalties and hidden agendas. But what makes this former MLA so feared? What undiscovered truths lie beneath his past? The film is set to unravel these mysteries.

Take a look at the trailer below:

The trailer for L2: Empuraan was initially scheduled for release at 1:08 PM on March 20. However, according to 123Telugu, leaks prompted the makers to unveil it earlier during the early hours of the day.

Right from its inception, Lucifer was envisioned as a three-part film series. The first film marked the beginning of this journey, and its remarkable success led to the decision to move forward with the second installment.

In the movie, Mohanlal reprises his role as Khureshi Ab'raam/Stephen Nedumpally, while Prithviraj Sukumaran plays Zayed Masood, with Karthikeya Dev portraying his younger version.

Tovino Thomas takes on the role of Jathin Ramdas, and Indrajith Sukumaran appears as Govardhan. Manju Warrier plays Priyadarshini Ramdas, alongside Abhimanyu Singh as Balraj. The film also features international talents like Eriq Ebouaney as Kabuga, Jerome Flynn as Boris Oliver, and Andrea Tivadar as Michele Menuhin. Meanwhile, Suraj Venjaramoodu plays Sajanachandran.

L2: Empuraan is directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and written by Murali Gopy. The film is produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Gokulam Gopalan, and Subaskaran Allirajah. Sujith Vaassudev handles the cinematography, while Akhilesh Mohan takes charge of editing.

The Mohanlal starrer is all set to hit the big screens on March 27, 2025.

Are you excited to watch L2: Empuraan in theaters? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.