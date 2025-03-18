L2 Empuraan: Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s sequel flick’s synopsis revealed; read here

L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, is all set to hit the big screens on March 27, 2025. Ahead of the movie’s release, the film’s synopsis has been unveiled, presenting an intriguing take on the Lucifer trilogy.

In a recent update on BookMyShow, the film’s synopsis specifies that the story takes place five years after the revelation of the Khureshi-Ab’Raam nexus. With the world gripped by fear of the same, another socio-political storm brews, turning God’s Own Country (Kerala) into a land of dangerous unpredictability.

As Kerala’s political landscape shifts, power brokers, bureaucratic meddlers, and various other forces threaten to make things go from bad to worse.

With the situation escalating, it is time to rekindle memories and revisit the past, as the Devil rises once again to defend and protect. If the synopsis is to be believed, the upcoming venture promises to be a deeply nuanced experience for audiences.

L2: Empuraan is the sequel to 2019’s Lucifer and serves as the second installment in the planned trilogy. The first film followed the tale of Stephen Nedumpally, who found himself caught in the crossfire of political turmoil, ultimately revealing his true identity and the extent of his vast network.

The upcoming sequel once again features Mohanlal in the lead role, alongside an ensemble cast including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Saniya Iyappan, Saikumar, Baiju Santhosh, Fazil, and many more in key roles.

Interestingly, the movie was also recently announced as the first-ever Malayalam film to be released in IMAX.

Looking ahead, Mohanlal is set to appear in the lead role in Thudarum, directed by Tharun Moorthy. The movie is expected to be released in May 2025 and is touted to be a family drama. Its trailer will be attached to Empuraan’s theatrical release.