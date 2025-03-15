L2 Empuraan: Mohanlal starrer’s producer clarifies ‘misinformation’ about postponed release; movie to hit theaters on March 27

The Mohanlal-starrer movie L2: Empuraan is all set to hit the big screens on March 27, 2025. However, there were speculations about its release being postponed, which have now been cleared by the makers themselves.

Owing to several news portals claiming that the movie had been postponed, the makers penned a post that read: “Misinformation spreads faster than facts, but let’s set the record straight – #Empuraan is arriving in all its glory on March 27, 2025, as announced. No delays, no doubts. As for ‘sources’ predicting otherwise, maybe it’s time to upgrade your connections. See you in theatres.”

See the official post here:

For those unaware, the release of L2: Empuraan had been under speculation due to a lack of clarity regarding its production banner. It was reported that the movie’s producers, Aashirvad Cinemas and Lyca Productions, were caught in a dispute.

However, another leading production house, Sree Gokulam Movies, has stepped in and negotiated the deal for the film. Announcing their inclusion in the project, the production house has officially shared a post on social media.

See the post here:

Talking about the movie, L2: Empuraan is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer, which starred Mohanlal in the lead role. The movie, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, told the tale of Stephen Nedumpally, a politician wrongfully accused by his foes of enacting a political ploy.

However, things take a turn for the worse when the saga unfolds into something drastically different from what everyone expected, revealing the existence of Khureshi-Ab'raam and his notorious crime syndicate.

As the sequel is set to hit the big screens, the movie will explore the aftermath of Lucifer's events. Additionally, it is said to serve as a prequel, shedding light on past events.

With Mohanlal reprising his role from the first film, the sequel boasts an ensemble cast, including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Saniya Iyappan, Saikumar, Baiju Santhosh, Fazil, and many more in key roles.