EXCLUSIVE: Prithviraj Sukumaran reacts to L2: Empuraan’s teaser being unveiled at Times Square; ‘I can’t wait…’

Actor-turned-director Prithviraj Sukumaran is on cloud nine, thanks to the epic pre-release response to his next directorial venture, L2: Empuraan. The upcoming action flick, starring Mohanlal in the lead, is the sequel to the 2019 release Lucifer, which is also set for a re-release around the same time.

Recently, the teaser of L2: Empuraan was showcased at the iconic Times Square in New York City, and the clip received a massive response from the audiences and fans of the film franchise.

Reacting to the excitement surrounding the film, Prithviraj Sukumaran expressed his gratitude and shared how incredible it feels to receive such a positive response.

In his words, "It is incredible to receive this kind of love from audiences worldwide. Be it fans gathering at Times Square or the record-breaking ticket sales, L2: Empuraan has become the most anticipated film for our masses, and I can't wait to make this experience special for them on the big screen. It is our labor of love, and before audiences witness this, we are elated to re-release Lucifer and take audiences down memory lane."

For the unversed, the Mohanlal starrer will mark the return of most actors from its prequel. Based on the various clips and glimpses already shared, it’s clear that this time, there will be a deeper exploration of characters and their individual backstories.

Interestingly, Prithviraj Sukumaran will reprise his role as Zayed Masood and has confirmed that fans will get to see a bit of his character’s backstory, offering a fresh perspective on the movie.

L2: Empuraan is set to hit the big screens on March 27, 2025, while the re-release of its prequel Lucifer will take place on March 20. Together, they promise to deliver a magical spectacle on the silver screen.