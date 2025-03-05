After Ajith Kumar and Kamal Haasan, Nayanthara drops moniker ‘Lady Superstar’; urges everyone to use only her name

Nayanthara had soon hit the headlines as she is set to start the works for her movie Mookuthi Amman 2. Now, in a recent update, the actress has decided to let go of her moniker “Lady Superstar.”

In an open letter, the actress wrote that she loves the name given to her by fans but has decided to step away from it. She has asked fans and admirers to simply address her by her name.

In her note, Nayanthara said, “Many of you have graciously referred to me as ‘Lady Superstar,’ a title born out of your immense affection. I owe you all a lot for crowning me with such a valuable title. However, I humbly request you all to call me ‘Nayanthara.’ This is because I feel that the name is what I hold closest to my heart.”

“It represents who I am not just as an actor but as an individual. Titles and accolades are priceless, but they can sometimes create an image that separates us from our work, our craft, and the unconditional bond we share with you, the audience. While the future might be unpredictable for all of us, I’m so happy that your unfading support will remain constant, and so will my hard work to entertain you,” the actress added.

Prior to Nayanthara, actors like Ajith Kumar, Kamal Haasan, and Ravi Mohan distanced themselves from their monikers. Now, the Jawan actress has decided to do the same with her status in cinema.

On the actress’ work front, Nayanthara will next appear in the movie Test. The sports drama flick, which is slated to release directly on Netflix, features Siddharth and R Madhavan in the lead roles.

In addition, the actress is set to appear in films such as Dear Students, the Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, the tentatively titled MMMN starring Mammootty-Mohanlal, and many more.