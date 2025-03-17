L2: Empuraan: Padma Bhushan awardee singer Usha Uthup collaborates in Mohanlal starrer once more after 6 years

Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s L2: Empuraan is one of the most anticipated upcoming releases. The Malayalam action flick will mark the sequel of the 2019 release Lucifer and will carry on with the story as left in the first part. And now, ahead of its release, the movie got an interesting new addition to its crew.

Well, we are talking about legendary singer and Padma Bhushan awardee Usha Uthup, who has sung a hit number for the sequel. For the unversed, the talented artist sang the song Empuraane for the first part of the film franchise, Lucifer, six years back.

Formally announcing her addition, the music composer for the movie Deepak Dev dropped a picture with Usha Uthup on his IG account. He wrote, “Didi rocks again !!! #l2e.”

L2: Empuraan is directed once again by Prithviraj Sukumaran, with a storyline written by Suresh Gopy. The movie will be hitting the big screens on March 27, 2025.

Social media seems to be abuzz with various glimpses and updates from the sequel, as makers have kept the audiences on their toes with excitement.

One of the most anticipated Malayalam movies in recent times, the Mohanlal starrer was previously rumored to get delayed from its scheduled theatrical release.

However, the makers dropped a formal post dismissing all the buzz and requested everyone to steer away from spreading misinformation.

In other news, amid L2: Empuraan releasing, its prequel Lucifer will also be re-releasing in the theaters. Co-incidentally, the date of re-release has been scheduled for March 20, just a week ahead of Empuraan debuting in the cinemas.

It would be interesting to note how both the films will fare once they clash at the box office at fairly the same time period.