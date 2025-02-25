Marco star Unni Mukundan lashes out against Kerala Producers’ Association industry shutdown; says ‘It is my right...’

Unni Mukundan is undoubtedly one of the most talked-about Malayalam actors in recent times, mainly due to the success of his film Marco. The actor-producer had recently held a press conference to promote his latest film, Get Set Baby, where he also addressed the recent call for an industry-wide shutdown by the Kerala Film Producers’ Association.

Talking to the media, the Malikappuram actor said that he believed actors have the right to use their own money to make films of their choice. He further added that the decision to make a film is a personal one and cannot be questioned by anyone. Unni Mukundan said that he, as a producer, desires to make good films, and it is his right to make films of his choice with the money he has earned.

The actor added that no one should have an opinion regarding how he spends his own money, pointing out that it is only respectful for others not to interfere with that decision. He added that he has no obligation to discuss the profits or losses with anyone.

Mukundan also challenged the notion that an actor should only stick to acting, saying that the statement is not right. He pointed out that it has not been written anywhere that only a certain set of people can make a film. The actor gave the example of people who quit IT to work in films and added that he doesn’t charge a huge remuneration and works for his own company.

The Marco actor’s comments come amidst an ongoing debate in the Malayalam film industry, wherein the Kerala Film Producers’ Association (KFPA) announced that there would be an industry-wide shutdown starting July 1st. The shutdown is in order to protest the exorbitantly high remuneration charged by actors and also demand the entertainment tax and GST be removed from the industry.

Several prominent names, including producer Antony Perumbavoor, have spoken out against the decision for a shutdown. On Monday, February 24th, the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) had also convened to discuss the matter. They revealed that the shutdown is not a practical solution and are willing to engage in discussions regarding the remuneration.

Coming to the work front, Unni Mukundan’s latest film, Get Set Baby, hit the silver screens on February 21st. The film also features Nikhila Vimal, Chemban Vinod Jose, Shyam Mohan, Surabhi Lakshmi, and more in crucial roles. The film has been written by YV Rajesh and Anoop Ravindran, while Vinay Govind has helmed it.

Sajiv Soman, Prakshali Jain, and Suunil Jain have bankrolled the project under the banner of Skanda Cinemas and Kingsmen Productions while Alex J. Pulickal has cranked the camera for the film. Sam CS has composed the film’s music, with Arju Benn taking care of the film’s editing. The film has garnered positive responses at the time of release.