The Girlfriend: Rashmika Mandanna FINALLY breaks silence after fans demand update on film with Rahul Ravindran

The Girlfriend is a highly anticipated film starring Rashmika Mandanna. The teaser was released last year, and since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for an update. As the actress had been busy with her schedule, fans grew impatient and #ReleaseTheGirlfriend began trending on X. While director Rahul Ravindran addressed netizens and assured them that an update was coming, the Pushpa 2 actress also stepped in.

Rashmika Mandanna addressed her fans warmly, acknowledging their patience and the trending hashtag. She mentioned that Rahul Ravindran was working hard to deliver the best outcome. According to her, The Girlfriend is a unique and character-driven film that explores topics not often discussed openly.

The Sikandar actress described it as “one of the most special projects she’s been part of”. Rashmika assured fans that their wait would be worthwhile and promised that the team was aiming to offer them the best. She also added that, because of the overwhelming love and support from fans, they would now try to speed up the process and release an update soon.

In her words, "I know we’ve been making you wait and your trend really is something else.. but trust me @23_rahulr is really working on it to give you the best output and it’s one of the most special kind of films."

The teaser of The Girlfriend was released on December 9, 2024. It opens with a voiceover of Vijay Deverakonda, where he can be heard admiring Rashmika Mandanna’s character. It then shifts to glimpses of her life in college, hinting at a romantic storyline. Although the plot isn’t fully revealed, the teaser suggests that her character is caught in a complicated and possibly intense relationship with her boyfriend, played by Dheekshith Shetty.

The Girlfriend stars Rashmika Mandanna, Dheekshith Shetty, Rao Ramesh, Rohini, and others in key roles. The film is written and directed by Rahul Ravindran. It is produced by Dheeraj Mogilineni and Vidya Koppineedi. The music is composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab, with cinematography by Krishnan Vasant and editing by Chota K Prasad.

