Mohanlal’s maternal uncle, who gave superstar his iconic name, passes away at 93

Mohanlal is a popular superstar in Indian cinema. His stardom is so grand that just his name is enough to remind people who he is. But, do you know where he got this name from? In this article, we will explain in detail about the person who gave Mohanlal his iconic name. Read on.

The actor’s maternal uncle, Gopinathan Nair, seemingly gave him this name when he was initially called Roshanlal. Sadly, the man behind the superstar’s identity is no longer here. The actor’s uncle has passed away at the age of 93.

According to OnManorama, Nair succumbed to his death on June 9, 2025, at Mata Amritanandamayi’s ashram in Amritapuri. He was residing at the ashram for 14 years.

The actor’s maternal uncle served as the general manager of the Alappuzha District Cooperative Bank before moving to the ashram. He shared a good connection with the superstar for many years.

For those unaware, Mohanlal was born on May 21, 1960, in the village of Elanthoor, Pathanamthitta. The veteran superstar is the younger son of the former Kerala government Law Secretary, Viswanathan Nair, and his wife, Santhakumari.

While it was Gopinathan Nair who suggested the actor’s first name, Mohanlal’s father decided to give him a patronymic surname, letting go of the family name, which holds a caste identity.

Interestingly, the actor’s late uncle had also named his elder brother as Pyarelal, who passed away back in 2000 due to health issues.

Coming to Mohanlal’s work front, the actor was last seen in a leading role in Thudarum. The film, directed by Tharun Moorthy, is a crime thriller that features a father’s vengeful journey in order to vanquish the people responsible for his son’s demise.

With the superstar in the lead, it also featured actors like Shobana, Prakash Varma, Farhaan Faasil, Maniyanpilla Raju, Binu Pappu, Irshad Ali, Aarsha Chandini Baiju, and many more in key roles. It is currently available for streaming on JioHotstar.

Moreover, the actor is next set to appear in the lead role in Hridayapoorvam, with Malavika Mohanan as the co-lead. Apart from this, he also has films like Vrusshaba and Kannappa (cameo role) in the lineup.

Furthermore, the superstar’s blockbuster flick Chotta Mumbai has recently been re-released and is running successfully in theaters.

