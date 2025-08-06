Mrunal Thakur: Meet actress rumored to be dating Dhanush, rejected Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan, and started acting at the age of 20

Mrunal Thakur has captivated audiences with her journey from television's beloved star to a formidable presence in the Indian cinema. Mrunal has worked in several movies ranging in Marathi, Hindi, and Telugu languages in her career spanning seven years. The Son of Sardaar 2 actress is currently grabbing headlines for her personal life. She is rumored to be dating Dhanush. Here’s all you need to know about her.

Advertisement

Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush’s rumored love affair

Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush are the new rumored couple in town. The speculation of their alleged love affair started when a video of the Raanjhanna star holding Mrunal’s hand from her birthday celebration recently surfaced on the Internet.

Dhanush also attended the premiere of her recently released movie, Son of Sardaar 2. Meanwhile, Mrunal was present at the wrap party of his upcoming film, Tere Ishq Main.

Now, a source confirmed to News18 Showsha that they are indeed dating. However, they aren’t planning to make their relationship official in public yet.

Do you know Mrunal Thakur once auditioned for Thugs of Hindostan?

Mrunal Thakur gave an audition for Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan during her initial days in the film industry. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the Sita Ramam actress shared that she underwent an audition process that went “lovely”. Mrunal also did a look test with Aamir for the 2018 movie, which was backed under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

Advertisement

The Son of Sardaar 2 actress then confirmed that the role was given to Fatima Sana Shaikh, and she ended up choosing Love Sonia.

Filmfare once reported that Mrunal rejected Thugs of Hindostan to avoid YRF’s three-film deal contract, as she felt that it would affect her international career.

A brief about Mrunal Thakur’s journey in showbiz

Mrunal Thakur started her acting career at the age of 20. Mrunal first appeared in a TV show, Mujhse Kuchh Kehti...Yeh Khamoshiyaan, in 2012. She gained prominence after starring in Ekta Kapoor’s popular TV series, Kumkum Bhagya.

Mrunal Thakur made her film debut with Love Sonia in 2018. She has worked in movies like Super 30, Batla House, Toofaan, Dhamaka, Jersey, Pippa, and others. Her notable Telugu films include Sita Ramam and The Family Star. She also made a brief appearance in Kalki 2898 AD.

Born on August 1, 1992, Mrunal hails from a Marathi-speaking family in Maharashtra. Her cousin brother Dhaval Thakur is also an actor. She studied at St. Joseph's Convent School and Vasant Vihar High School. Mrunal left her graduation course at KC College to pursue acting.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush’s rumored relationship get a nod from actor’s elder sisters? Here’ why