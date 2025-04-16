Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 to create trouble for Ajay Devgn's Hindi remake?

Mohanlal recently announced the return of his beloved crime thriller franchise Drishyam with its third installment. While fan excitement surrounding the project has been palpable, a recent report suggests that the movie is likely to be made in two languages.

According to a Mid-Day report, Drishyam 3, helmed once again by Mohanlal, is said to be produced in both Hindi and Malayalam. Sources close to the portal reveal that the Jeethu Joseph directorial will be a bilingual project this time, aiming for pan-India recognition.

However, with Drishyam 3 potentially releasing in Hindi, it could pose a challenge for the Hindi adaptation of the franchise, which has so far been headlined by Ajay Devgn.

The Hindi remake of the crime thriller had garnered success partly because the original Malayalam version, starring Mohanlal, was not released in any other language. Now, if the makers proceed with a bilingual film, it remains to be seen whether Ajay Devgn’s adaptation will continue to hold its ground.

Nonetheless, these reports remain unconfirmed, as there has been no official statement from the producers or filmmakers regarding the bilingual release.

As for Drishyam 3, the project was formally announced by Mohanlal along with the director and producer some time ago.

Meanwhile, according to an exclusive Pinkvilla report, Ajay Devgn has confirmed that Drishyam 3 is in the works for him as well. Sources close to the development state that the actor has approved the script with director Abhishek Pathak.

On the other hand, Mohanlal has a packed schedule. After delivering a power-packed performance in L2: Empuraan, the actor is now anticipating a warm response at the box office for his upcoming film Thudarum, which is nearing its theatrical release.

