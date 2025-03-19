Ring Ring OTT release: When and where to watch Praveen Raj starrer Tamil comedy drama online
Here’s everything you need to know about Tamil comedy drama Ring Ring before watching it online on OTT.
Ring Ring is a Tamil comedy-drama that was released in theaters on January 31, 2025. Directed by Shakthivel, the film received mixed box office responses but was well-received by audiences. If you missed it in cinemas, keep reading to find out where you can watch it online.
When and where to watch Ring Ring
Ring Ring will start streaming on Aha Tamil on March 21. Making the announcement, the social media post of the OTT platform read, "Indha ring ungalukkaga ring aaguthu guys..ana ipo illa. #RingRing premieres from march 21 on namma @ahatamil."
Take a look at the post below:
Official trailer and plot of Ring Ring
In Ring Ring, a group of childhood friends comes together for a birthday celebration after years, accompanied by their partners. During the gathering, they engage in a game where they must disclose their incoming messages and calls. As the game unfolds, hidden truths emerge, affecting their relationships and leading to unexpected outcomes. Set within a confined space, the story gradually reveals insights into each character’s past and their connections with one another.
Cast and crew of Ring Ring
Ring Ring is directed and written by Shakthivel, with Jegan Narayanan and Shakthivel serving as producers. The film's cinematography is handled by Prasad, while PK takes charge of editing. On the other hand, the music for the movie is composed by Vasanth.
Meanwhile, the cast features Praveen Raj, Vivek Prasanna, Sakshi Agarwal, Daniel Annie Pope, Swayam Siddha, Sahana, and Jamuna.
Ring Ring is a Tamil adaptation influenced by Akshay Kumar starrrer Khel Khel Mein (2024), which was officially remade from the 2016 Italian film Perfect Strangers. While Khel Khel Mein incorporated this idea within a wedding setting, Ring Ring presents the same premise in a different context.
Are you excited to watch Ring Ring on OTT this week? Please share your thoughts with us in the comments below.
