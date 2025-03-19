Dinasari OTT Release: When and where to watch Srikanth, Cynthia Lourde’s Tamil drama online
The Tamil language drama, Dinasari, is now up for an OTT launch after its theatrical release. Read on for details.
Tamil drama Dinasari opened to an average response at the box office, receiving critical commentary on its screenplay. Meanwhile, the dialogues and the unmissable performances of the cast received appreciation from the audience. And now, the movie is gearing up for an OTT release.
When and where to watch Dinasari
Tamil flick Dinasari is now all set for its OTT run. The heartfelt family tale can now be streamed on the platform Tentkotta, airing from this week onwards.
Announcing the same, the post on the streaming giant’s social media account read, “A story that brings hearts together! #Dinasari – a heartfelt family tale, streaming this week on #Tentkotta.”
Check out the post here:
Official trailer and plot of Dinasari
The title Dinasari literally translates to meaning ‘every day.’
The film’s storyline revolves around a simple man named Shakthivel and explores the bond between him and his brother, who have always lived a happy and peaceful life.
However, things change between them the minute greed seeps in, causing irreplaceable turmoil not just among them, but also within their family. The allure of wealth makes him act out in certain ways that question the very crux of familiar relationships.
Life again takes a completely different turn for Shakthivel after he encounters Shivani. The latter, who hails from America, is a kind-hearted woman who enables him to rekindle lost feelings and emotions.
Cast and crew of Dinasari
The main star cast of Dinasari includes Srikanth, Cynthia Lourde, M.S. Bhaskar, Premji Amaren, Chaams, Radha Ravi, Meera Krishnan, Vinodhini and others.
The film is directed by G Sankar, while Cynthia herself has produced it under her own banner of Cynthia Production House. Dinasari’s music has been composed by none other than the maestro Ilaiyaraaja himself.
