Baby and Baby OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Sathyaraj starrer Tamil comedy drama online

Baby and Baby is a Tamil comedy-drama that premiered in theaters on February 14, 2025. Directed by Prathap, the film received mixed responses from audiences, but Sathyaraj’s performance was widely appreciated. For those who missed it in cinemas, the movie is set to make its digital debut soon.

When and where to watch Baby and Baby

Baby and Baby will start streaming on Sun NXT from March 21 onwards. The announcement was made on social media of the OTT platform. The post on X read, “Get ready for double the fun! Baby and Baby streaming from March 21st on Sun NXT."

Take a look at the post below:

The story of Baby and Baby follows two traditionally rooted families preparing to welcome a newborn. However, an unforeseen mix-up turns the lives of the babies' parents upside down. The situation intensifies when one family's baby boy is named the sole heir to a significant inheritance, sparking envy among certain relatives. Driven by greed, they conspire to stop the child from claiming his rightful wealth, setting off a series of unexpected events.

Cast and crew of Baby and Baby

Baby and Baby is directed and written by Prathap and produced by B. Yuvaraj. The film’s cinematography is handled by T. P. Sarathy, while K. Anandhalingakumar takes charge of editing. On the other hand, the music is composed by D. Imman.

The cast features Jai in the role of Shiva, alongside Sathyaraj as Mahalingam and Yogi Babu as Guna. Pragya Nagra plays Priya, with Keerthana and Sai Dhanyaa as Malar. The ensemble also includes Ilavarasu, Sriman, Anandaraj, Nizhalgal Ravi, Singampuli, Redin Kingsley, Rajendran, RJ Vigneshkanth, Thangadurai, KPY Ramar, Prathosham, Kannappa Dasan, Lollu Sabha Seshu, Kalki Raja, and Nellai Mani in prominent roles.

Are you excited to watch Sathyaraj starrer Baby and Baby on OTT? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on upcoming releases.