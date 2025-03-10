Rajamouli X Sukumar: Musician Devi Sri Prasad unveils a candid look of both directors together from Pushpa 2 event; see PIC

Directors SS Rajamouli and Sukumar have become synonymous with blockbuster films, thanks to their illustrious careers over the years. In a recent social media post, musician Devi Sri Prasad (DSP) captured a candid moment of the two together at the Pushpa 2 event before its release in 2024.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), DSP penned a short note about the two directors, writing: “2 GENIUSes in 1 FRAME. A pic that I clicked at the PRE-RELEASE EVENT of #PUSHPA2. #DSPhotography #DSPkissik. Thank you, dear SS Rajamouli sir, for taking INDIAN CINEMA to a GLOBAL level… & Thank you, dear Suku Bhai, for taking us to a GLOBAL level with #PUSHPA & #PUSHPA2.”



Director SS Rajamouli recently made headlines after visuals from the shoot of SSMB29 were leaked on social media. While the source of the video remains unclear, the footage featured Mahesh Babu and, presumably, Prithviraj Sukumaran interacting.

The short clip quickly went viral, prompting many fans to urge authorities to remove it, as it undermines the hard work of the entire team. Earlier, another clip from the Odisha sets had also been leaked.

Now, the makers are reportedly tightening security on the sets and are likely to take legal action against the circulation of such clips. However, an official confirmation has yet to be made.

SSMB29, also referred to as SSRMB, is touted to be a jungle adventure film. Unlike Rajamouli’s recent projects, this movie is set in the present day. The film is being made on a massive budget and is expected to be released in two parts.

Starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role, the movie will also feature Prithviraj Sukumaran and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in pivotal roles.

On the other hand, director Sukumar recently achieved massive success with Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun. The sequel was a major hit, leading to the announcement of a third installment.

Meanwhile, Sukumar’s next directorial venture is tentatively titled RC17 and will feature Ram Charan in the lead role.