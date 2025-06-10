New Telugu movies to watch on OTT this week (June 9-15): Naveen Chandra’s Eleven to Sree Vishnu’s Single

The past few months of 2025 saw some of the most entertaining Telugu films make their theatrical release. Thereafter, completing their mandatory theatrical run, these movies have now debuted in the OTT space for a broader viewership digitally.

Well then, here’s a list of the 3 new Telugu movies that have made their way to OTT and are available to be streamed this week.

New Telugu movies to watch on OTT

Eleven

Cast: Naveen Chandra, Reyaa Hari, Shashank, Abhirami, Dileepan, Riythvika

Streaming on: Tentkotta, SimplySouth, and Sun NXT

After a thumping run at the cinema halls, Eleven will make its OTT debut on not one but three streaming platforms, starting from June 13. The film's storyline revolves around a brave and honest police officer who has an excellent track record of solving cases in the past.

But things change for him the minute he is handed over a complicated case involving a serial killer on the loose. He must make his way through half-truths, lies, and sabotage to reach the truth.

Jigel

Cast: Thrigun, Megha Chowdhury, Mukku Avinash, Raghu Babu, Sayaji Shinde

Streaming on: Sun NXT

Jigel narrates the story of Nandu, who is a talented lockbreaker. Known for his swiftness and skills, he proclaims to break through any and all kinds of locks in his signature style. Amid his dreams of making a fortune from his job, he meets a woman named Meena who is a small-time petty thief.

The two who quickly fall romantically for one another plan to work together as a team. It is then that they’re roped in to unlock an old and mysterious unopened lock that resides at a wealthy man’s house, with the promise of delivering unheard treasures.

Single

Cast: Sree Vishnu, Ketika Sharma, Ivana, Vennela Kishore, VTV Ganesh

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

The plot of Single follows the life of a forlorn man named Vijay, who is simply tired of his status as a bachelor. As he searches for someone special and ends his single status, he meets and falls in love with Purva.

Meanwhile, another woman named Harini secretly harbors romantic feelings for Vijay, which he is unaware of. The climax arrives when Purva gets to know about Vijay’s feelings for her, and he, too, learns about Harini’s love for him.

