Coolie: Nagarjuna calls out directors while praising Lokesh Kanagaraj for saving Rs 5 crore in Rajinikanth's film

Coolie, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, is slated to release on August 14, 2025. Ahead of the movie hitting the big screens, Nagarjuna was spotted in a promotional event alongside Lokesh Kanagaraj, where he lauded the director for his control over Coolie budget.

Nagarjuna Akkineni on Lokesh Kanagaraj making Rajinikanth starrer with Rs 50 crore to spare

Talking at the event in Hyderabad, Nagarjuna said, “Lokesh completed the film with Rs 5 crore left over from the budget given by the makers. This is a testament to the discipline and unity of our team. This proves that quality films can be produced at low cost in the film industry.”

“Many directors in cinema would spend 5 times or more of the actual budget and still wouldn’t complete the movie,” the actor-producer added.

Nagarjuna Akkineni reflects on Rajinikanth’s kind gesture

Speaking about Rajinikanth at the event, Nagarjuna highlighted a kind gesture the superstar did for the 350-member crew while shooting in Bangkok.

The King actor said, “The shooting took place on a ship at sea for 15 days under very challenging conditions. Then Rajini sir gave money to the 350-person team and told them, Buy something for your family, which left every member of the crew moved.”

What is Coolie about?

Coolie, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, is an action thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film features the superstar as Deva, a former daily-wage worker with a sinister past who has been living in the shadows for 30+ years.

However, when his friend, Rajasekar, is in trouble, he sets out to take revenge on everyone, unearthing the secrets of a bio-chemical weapon. Apart from Nagarjuna Akkineni, the film has stars like Upendra Rao and Aamir Khan in key roles.

Moreover, an ensemble cast of actors like Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Reba Monica John, Rachita Ram, and many more appear in pivotal roles.

The action-packed venture by Lokesh Kanagaraj was recently granted A certificate by the CBFC, a rare feat in Rajinikanth films. With the certification, the runtime is revealed to be 2 hours and 48 minutes.

