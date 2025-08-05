Lokesh Kanagaraj reveals rejecting villain role in Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi, didn't want to risk Rajinikanth's Coolie timeline

Lokesh Kanagaraj is actively promoting his movie, Coolie, starring Rajinikanth in the lead. With the film releasing on August 14, 2025, the director was seen giving an interview where he revealed being offered a role in Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi.

Was Lokesh Kanagaraj initially set to play the antagonist in Parasakthi?

Talking with Valai Pechu, Lokesh Kanagaraj spilled the tea on how he was offered the antagonist role in Parasakthi and how he had to decline it for Coolie.

The director said, “I have been approached for some films over the past few years. I was approached to play the antagonist role in Parasakthi and was in talks with director Sudha Kongara ma’am.”

“We had met a couple of times, but Coolie’s timeline clashed with it. If you think about it, I would have been here and there if I had accepted the role. I really loved the story and considered doing it,” Loki added.

The filmmaker continued how he had talked with Sivakarthikeyan about it, and the actor even advised him to do it and believe in Sudha Kongara. However, Lokesh finally decided against it, avoiding the pressure of handling two films together.

Moreover, Lokesh added how he is making his debut in acting with Captain Miller director Arun Matheswaran.

About Parasakthi

For those who don’t know, Parasakthi is an upcoming Tamil-language flick starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role. The film, directed by Sudha Kongara, is touted to follow the anti-Hindi agitation movement, which took place in Tamil Nadu during the 1960s.

The period drama features Ravi Mohan as the main antagonist with Sreeleela (in her Tamil debut) and Atharvaa Murali playing key roles.

Initially, the movie was supposed to be Suriya’s 43rd film titled Puranaanooru, but owing to several factors, it was shelved, with Sudha reviving it with a new cast. The Suriya starrer was supposed to have Dulquer Salmaan, Nazriya Nazm Fahadh, and Vijay Varma in key roles.

While an official release date hasn’t been finalized, Parasakthi is expected to release for Pongal 2026, clashing with Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan.

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie

Coolie, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, is an action thriller featuring the story of Deva, a former daily-wage worker with a sinister past. Living in shadows, the man takes matters into his own hands when his friend’s life is threatened.

