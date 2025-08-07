WATCH: Rajinikanth travels in economy and turns flight into a fan-meet as admirers cheer to catch a glimpse of him

Rajinikanth is currently involved in the shoot for his much-awaited sequel film, Jailer 2. As he traveled in economy alongside his daughter, Aishwaryaa, the superstar was seen making the day for his co-passengers.

Watch Rajinikanth being adored by fans mid-air

As Rajinikanth boarded his flight, a fan from the back yelled, “Thalaiva…face pakanum (Thalaiva…I wanna see your face).” As soon as he heard it, the 74-year-old actor stood up from his seat and greeted everyone flying alongside him, turning it into a moment of perfect fan frenzy.

Rajinikanth’s next release

Following the release of the 2024 action drama Vettaiyan, Rajinikanth is set to release Coolie. The film, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is an action thriller featuring the superstar as a former daily wage worker, Deva, with a sinister past.

While he has remained in the shadows for nearly 30 years, he makes a return after his close friend Rajasekhar is in trouble. How he succeeds in helping his friend out and the adversaries he faces form the entire story.

With Rajinikanth in the lead, the film has Nagarjuna Akkineni playing an antagonist for the very first time. With Upendra Rao appearing in a pivotal role, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan will be making a cameo appearance.

Apart from all of them, Coolie has an ensemble cast of actors like Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, Reba Monica John, Charle, and many more in key roles. Moreover, Pooja Hegde has also done a dance number with the song, Monica.

The movie, slated to release on August 14, 2025, is musically composed by Anirudh Ravichander. After the pre-release event called Coolie Unleashed took place recently, the makers have unveiled the entire track list, which is available for streaming on multiple music-sharing platforms.

Watch the trailer for Coolie:

As Coolie is just days away from release, it will be clashing at the big screens with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji.

Rajinikanth’s next movie

Rajinikanth is next set to appear in the film Jailer 2, a sequel to his own movie Jailer (2023). The flick directed by Nelson Dilipkumar will once again have the actor play ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian.

With Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar expected to reprise their previous roles, Nandamuri Balakrishna is also expected to make an extended cameo in this movie.

