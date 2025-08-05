Coolie's interval sequence is crucial and took 2 years to set up with Rajinikanth, reveals Lokesh Kanagaraj

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie is slated to hit the big screens soon. Ahead of the release, the filmmaker was spotted in an interview with Valai Pechu, where he revealed his favorite moment from the film.

Lokesh Kanagaraj on the most-awaited moment from Rajinikanth’s Coolie

In his interview, Lokesh Kanagaraj revealed his favorite moment from Coolie would be its interval. The director said, “My most awaited moment from the film is the intermission.”

“As a fanboy, Kamal sir will always be special to me, but it was my 1st time working with Rajini sir. Keeping this in mind, we worked for 2 years on the interval and its setup. I cannot wait to see the audience’s reaction to it,” Loki added.

Rajinikanth calls Lokesh Kanagaraj ‘true hero’ of Coolie

Lokesh Kanagaraj has been hitting the headlines as Coolie inches closer to release. Recently, during the event Coolie Unleashed, Rajinikanth talked about the film’s experience and called Lokesh the film’s true hero.

The superstar said, “The true hero of Coolie is none other than director Lokesh Kanagaraj. He has successfully carried sky-high expectations for the film, which was built purely organically.”

“The most successful commercial director teamed up with me, and with a stellar star cast, he has created a storm,” he added.

About Coolie

Coolie, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, is an action thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film features the superstar as Deva, a former daily-wage worker with a sinister past who has been living in the shadows for 30+ years.

However, when his friend, Rajasekar, is in trouble, he sets out to take revenge on everyone, unearthing the secrets of a bio-chemical weapon. The actioner has stars like Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao in pivotal roles, with Aamir Khan playing a cameo.

Apart from Shruti Haasan, the ensemble cast also includes performers like Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Reba Monica John, Rachita Ram, and many more in key roles. The actioner is slated to release on August 14, 2025.

Watch the Coolie trailer here:

Following Coolie, Lokesh is expected to begin pre-production works for the next installment in the LCU with Karthi-starrer Kaithi 2.

