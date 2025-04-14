WATCH: Shruti Haasan shares quick recipe of healthy Salad bowl and it looks equally yummy to try at home

Shruti Haasan was recently seen getting back home and spending time in her kitchen, calling it her favorite place to be. The actress shared a video from her kitchen in which she shared how to make a healthy salad quickly.

The video showcased her making a simple and delectable bowl of salad. Along with the clip, the actress penned the caption, “It’s been a while since I’ve been home in my gorgeous concrete kitchen, which is my favourite place to chill.”

“It’s also been a while since I made one of these silly recipe videos, which I love doing cause I love sharing food and love with the people I meet. This was super easy and it’s super healthy and yummy (it’s even yummier right out of the fridge) bon appétit,” the actress added.

Adding the flavors of sesame seeds and kimchi water to the mixed bowl of vegetables, the actress made it a delicious treat.

Coming to Shruti’s work front, the actress is next set to appear in the movie Coolie. The upcoming action flick starring Rajinikanth in the lead role is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and is slated to release in theaters on August 14, 2025.

The film features stars like Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao in key roles with an ensemble of actors like Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Soubin Shahir as pivotal characters. Additionally, the movie will have Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan in a cameo role.

Moreover, the film will be released this year along with the film War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

Furthermore, the actress also has films like Vijay Sethupathi starrer Train and Prabhas’ Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam in the lineup. Additionally, there are rumors that Shruti will be making a special appearance in Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, which will be released on January 9, 2026.

