Animal: Taapsee Pannu says she would've agreed to do Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Ranbir Kapoor's film 'on paper'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, was released in December 2023 and proved to be among the biggest blockbusters of Bollywood. It has been a long time since the film was released in cinemas, but it has been a part of debates till now.

Taapsee Pannu was recently asked if she'd have been a part of Animal if it was offered to her. Responding to the question, she said, "On paper, yes."

Taapsee Pannu shares her thoughts on Animal

Taapsee Pannu recently attended the latest edition of the Expresso event, where she was asked about Animal movie. Responding to whether she would have been a part of the film if given a chance, the actress said "yes" but "on paper."

Explaining her point, she mentioned that if she had read the script of Animal, she would have been as excited as Ranbir Kapoor. However, she mentioned there is a difference between reading the script and seeing the final output.

Talking about how the film is a director's medium, she said, "When I am reading a script, I don’t know which shot he is putting low angle and high BGM on… I can’t see that through the script." Taapsee shared that the director communicates that with his shot and post-production while adding if he chooses to celebrate a character, it will not reflect on paper.

Advertisement

Shedding light on the problematic side of Animal according to her, Taapsee said that "it was a little strange to hear cheers and whistles at certain moments and points" where she wouldn’t have appreciated the background score to grow in a way that forced the audience to react in that way.

She also explained her point with an example of her role in the 2019 film Badla. Taapsee said she was fully aware of the "thoroughly dark character" she was signing up for, and it would receive no redemption. She said that you won't see anywhere in the film her character's darkness being celebrated.

Taapsee Pannu's work front

Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's 2023 comedy-drama film Dunki, which had Shah Rukh Khan as the lead. Also starring Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, and others, the film crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office and proved to be among the top grossers of the year.

Advertisement

She will be next seen in Khel Khel Mein, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Ammy Virk, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, and others. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film is slated to release on August 15, 2024.

ALSO READ: 9 best Taapsee Pannu movies that showcase her raw power